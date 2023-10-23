Traders Buy Large Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 10,355 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 5,606 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at $9,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $9,304,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.81. 643,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.59. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.