Investors Purchase Large Volume of ArcelorMittal Call Options (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,804 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 115% compared to the average volume of 2,238 call options.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.96. 490,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,552. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

