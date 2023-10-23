JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 200,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 315,267 shares.The stock last traded at $42.57 and had previously closed at $42.75.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

