Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $154,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,615. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.