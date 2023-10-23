Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. 4,495,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,040,709. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

