NorthRock Partners LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $29.87 during midday trading on Monday. 995,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

