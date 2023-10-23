Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $3,312,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Block by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SQ

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,301,534. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.