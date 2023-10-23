Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $449.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

