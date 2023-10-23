IFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. 188,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,932. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

