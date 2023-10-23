Provident Trust Co. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,755,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,459 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 7.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Charles Schwab worth $326,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,552 shares of company stock worth $5,739,816 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

