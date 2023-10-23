3,501 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.21 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

