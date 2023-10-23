Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $437.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $410.07 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is It Time To Strike on CrowdStrike as a Secure Momentum Play?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.