Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $538.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.43 and its 200-day moving average is $539.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.