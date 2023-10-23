Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $62.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

