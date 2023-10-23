Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $480.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.55 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.13.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

