Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.64. 251,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

