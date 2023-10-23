Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,764 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 247,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,921. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

