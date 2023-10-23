GateToken Tops One Day Volume of $1.69 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00012258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $359.42 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,856.98 or 0.99883608 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,910,240 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 94,910,222.4548456 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.77176898 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,263,983.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

