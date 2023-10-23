Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48,187.70 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.99 or 0.00045280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $244.99 million and approximately $48,187.70 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00084884 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00026489 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000195 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.