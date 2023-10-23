Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

