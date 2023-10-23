Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.82 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $83.82 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.