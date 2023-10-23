Tezos Trading Up 2.6% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $645.63 million and approximately $831,459.07 worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 978,294,589 coins and its circulating supply is 957,273,898 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.