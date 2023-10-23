Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.26 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00014445 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $630.60 million and $54.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,856.98 or 0.99883608 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,312,028 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,312,028.2653294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.53736588 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $42,705,415.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

