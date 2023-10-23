Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.43. 1,152,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,417. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

