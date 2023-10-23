Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 3,432 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valvoline worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,073,000 after acquiring an additional 501,974 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at $425,814.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,353. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

