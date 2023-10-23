Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

CARR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. 1,408,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.