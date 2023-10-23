Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2,511.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 666,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,022. The company has a market cap of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.44 and its 200 day moving average is $215.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

