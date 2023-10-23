Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF remained flat at $95.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,708. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

