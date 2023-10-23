Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.67.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,621. The company has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.24. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

