Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.20. 174,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

