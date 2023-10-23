Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,655. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

