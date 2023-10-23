International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $137.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

