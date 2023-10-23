Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $729,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,545. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

