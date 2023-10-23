67,962 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO remained flat at $28.49 during midday trading on Monday. 3,577,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

