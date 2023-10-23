Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.56. 56,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.61 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

