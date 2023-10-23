InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Holdings Boosted by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,503,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,186,886 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 645,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

