Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $14.23. 80,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target Hospitality

Insider Activity

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $470,807.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.