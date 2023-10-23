Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lessened its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 122,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,353. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

In related news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $35,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,280 shares in the company, valued at $378,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 14,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $34,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,367,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 10,860 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $35,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $182,384 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

