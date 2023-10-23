Nkcfo LLC Takes $58,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,187,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,472. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

