9,000 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 70,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.