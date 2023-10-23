Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,888,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.69. 3,083,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

