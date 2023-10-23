STF Management LP Sells 12,540 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

STF Management LP reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

