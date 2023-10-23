DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,825 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $94,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $20.33 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

