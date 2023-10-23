Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.13. 172,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.10 and a 52-week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.