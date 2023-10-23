3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. 455,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

