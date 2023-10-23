Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.82. 348,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.