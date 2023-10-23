Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $15.52 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 547,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,757. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

