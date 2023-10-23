Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $211.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

