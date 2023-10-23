Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 286 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $384.41 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $293.50 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.