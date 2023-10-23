ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $24.25

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $24.75. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 10,717 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $915.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $177.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

